Netflix extends contract with Adam Sandler for four films

FILE PHOTO: Adam Sandler arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Friday it had extended contract with Adam Sandler and Happy Madison Productions for four more films.

Sandler’s movies are among the most-viewed programming on Netflix, according to the company. His film “Murder Mystery”, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked the streaming service’s most popular title in the United States in 2019.

Sandler has already made six films for Netflix.

The streaming heavyweight is facing new competition, particularly from Walt Disney Co, which has been removing its movies from Netflix and taking them to its recently launched streaming service, Disney+.