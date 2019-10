FILE PHOTO: Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix, gestures during an event of the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI (Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century) in Mexico City, Mexico, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

ROME (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) plans to open offices and start paying tax in Italy, Reed Hastings, chief executive of the U.S. video streaming service said on Tuesday after launching a production partnership agreement with Mediaset (MS.MI).

He said Netflix, which has just over 2 million subscribers in Italy, would invest some 200 million euros over the coming two years in Italian films but had no plans to open production studios in the near term.