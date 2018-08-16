Netflix signs 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris for content push

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc has signed a deal with American television producer and writer Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s comedy show “Black-ish”, as the streaming giant diversifies its original content.

Emmy-nominated Barris will write and produce projects under his production company Khalabo Ink Society, the company said in a statement here on Thursday.

The multi-year agreement is valued at about $100 million, Variety reported, citing a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Netflix, which has a string of successful original U.S. shows such as “Orange is the New Black” and “Stranger Things”, has budgeted $8 billion for programming in 2018.

With the deal, Barris - who also co-created “America’s Next Top Model” - joins a list of TV-hitmakers that Netflix has struck deals with including “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes.

