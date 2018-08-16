FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
August 16, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Netflix signs 'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris for content push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc has signed a deal with American television producer and writer Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s comedy show “Black-ish”, as the streaming giant diversifies its original content.

Emmy-nominated Barris will write and produce projects under his production company Khalabo Ink Society, the company said in a statement here on Thursday.

The multi-year agreement is valued at about $100 million, Variety reported, citing a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Netflix, which has a string of successful original U.S. shows such as “Orange is the New Black” and “Stranger Things”, has budgeted $8 billion for programming in 2018.

With the deal, Barris - who also co-created “America’s Next Top Model” - joins a list of TV-hitmakers that Netflix has struck deals with including “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes.

(This version of the story changes headline to ‘signs’)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.