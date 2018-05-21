Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement with Netflix Inc to produce films and series, the online streaming company said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Former President Barack Obama waves with his wife Michelle as they board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Under the name Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas have the options to produce scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and feature films, Netflix said in a statement.

The deal suggests a wider post-White House public role for the Obamas than is typical.

The agreement with Netflix, which boasts some 125 million subscribers worldwide, will give the Obamas a voice outside of the traditional public speaking, books and charity work that recent ex-presidents have relied on.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Barack Obama said in a statement.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix - we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world,” he added in the statement.