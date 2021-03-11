Netflix testing a crackdown on password sharing: CNBC

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc is running tests to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, CNBC reported on Thursday.
The company is trying out a new policy with some customers, prompting certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren't watching with the subscriber, according to the report. (cnb.cx/2PQSdbn)
Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
