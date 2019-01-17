Strap yourself in: Netflix is about to report

Shares of Netflix (NFLX.O) up 0.2 pct on Thursday in likely calm before the storm as the streaming video company co prepares to report Q4 results after the bell

FILE PHOTO - The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

** Of S&P 500 .SPX stocks, NFLX in the past has been the second most volatile in reaction to its quarterly reports, second only to Infinera (INFN.O), according to an analysis by Bespoke Investment Group

** NFLX on avg has jumped 12 pct in the session following its Q4 reports, while declining on avg in the session after its Q1, Q2 and Q3 reports, Bespoke wrote in a recent client note

** The graphic below is provided by Bespoke:

(Netflix stock reactions: tmsnrt.rs/2Hisc02)

** NFLX has surged in recent weeks, up 31 pct YTD and in third place for gains on the S&P 500 in 2019, behind Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O) and Celgene (CELG.O), both up 36 pct

** Still, NFLX remains down about 17 pct from June record high, with lingering concerns about whether it can maintain fast subscriber growth while not overspending on content

** NFLX’s previous quarterly subscriber growth announced on Oct 16 crushed estimates and reassured investors worried the co was facing a growth slowdown

** Analysts on avg expect NFLX to add 9.18 mln global streaming subscribers in Q4 and 7.64 mln in Q1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

** On Tuesday, NFLX said it was raising its monthly fee for U.S. customers, its first increase since 2017

** A strong stock reaction to NFLX’s report after the bell could also impact fellow FANG components Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O)