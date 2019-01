FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) said it added 8.84 million paid global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected 9.18 million net global streaming additions.

It was not immediately clear if analysts were excluding unpaid additions.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent in after-hours trading.