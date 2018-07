(Reuters) - Netflix Inc added fewer subscribers than expected in both its international and domestic markets in the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company added 670,000 subscribers in the United States, well below analysts’ estimates of 1.19 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Netflix signed up 4.47 million subscribers internationally, compared with the average analyst estimate of 4.97 million.