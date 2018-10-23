Netflix backs Sacred Games season 2 after probe

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc will stick with the existing producers of its hit Indian show “Sacred Games” for a second season after conducting an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo - RC1AB9591960

In an email to Reuters, Netflix said it was standing by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, whose production house was behind the Mumbai-set thriller.

“We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment,” the company said in a statement.