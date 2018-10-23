FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
October 23, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Netflix backs Sacred Games season 2 after probe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc will stick with the existing producers of its hit Indian show “Sacred Games” for a second season after conducting an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo - RC1AB9591960

In an email to Reuters, Netflix said it was standing by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, whose production house was behind the Mumbai-set thriller.

“We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.