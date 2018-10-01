Netflix to let viewers pick how TV episodes and movies will end: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc will now allow users to choose how a TV episode or movie will end as it pushes further into Interactive TV, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, U.S., on October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo

The Los Gatos, California-based company is developing specials that will let its users decide the next storyline, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Netflix had earlier released the animated program “Puss in Book” where viewers could choose alternate endings of the same show.

The first project of the new lineup is expected to be released by the end of this year, and Netflix’s popular sci-fi show “Black Mirror” will feature an episode under this project.

Netflix was not immediately available for comments.