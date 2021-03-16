Microsoft hack fallout substantial for Dutch servers, watchdog says

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Tuesday said that the fallout for the Netherlands from the hack on Microsoft Corp’s exchange was substantial, with at least 1,200 Dutch servers likely to have been affected.

“The National Cyber Security Centre observes that, as a result of vulnerabilities, data is being stolen, malware is placed, back doors are being built in and mailboxes are offered for sale on the black market,” the government cyber security watchdog said, urging companies to run updates.