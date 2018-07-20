Dutch, Turkish governments restore formal diplomatic relations: ANP

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government has restored formal diplomatic ties with Turkey after withdrawing its ambassador in February, the Netherlands’ ANP News reported on Friday, citing the country’s foreign minister.

A Turkish flag flies over the Dutch Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

A diplomatic row between the NATO allies has been going on since March 2017, when the Netherlands barred members of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government from campaigning among the Turkish diaspora in the Netherlands at the same time the Netherlands was holding its own national elections.

Diplomatic relations had been conducted via only charges d’affaires since February.