Air France KLM: will look to ensure new Dutch stake does not impact company

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France KLM’s board will try and ensure that the stake in the airline taken by the Dutch government will not have a negative impact on the company, the airline said.

“The board of directors will closely monitor the consequences of this new participation on the group, its employees, its governance structure and its market value,” Air France KLM said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The board will ensure that this initiative will not negatively impact the new working dynamic of the group and its companies,” it added.

“The Air France-KLM board calls for all managers and staff to focus on commercial developments and operational improvements to help position the Air France KLM Group as the leading air transport group in Europe,” the company also said.