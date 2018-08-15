FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
August 15, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air traffic at Amsterdam's Schiphol briefly disrupted by communications problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A problem with air traffic control systems at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport temporarily prevented flights from leaving or arriving, the country’s air traffic control operator said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Air Traffic Control Netherlands (LVNL) said in a series of tweets that the main communications system used between pilots and traffic controllers suffered technical problems.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) but flights were permitted to land using a backup system after a short delay. Within an hour, flights began departing again on a reduced schedule.

Schiphol’s website showed dozens of arrivals and departures as delayed, and the airport urged passengers to check the website for further updates.

LVNL said later the main communications system had been restored and it was investigating the cause of the problem.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.