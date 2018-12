FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A departure hall at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was briefly cleared on Monday after a man claimed to have a bomb, national police said in a statement.

Police said the man had been arrested and departure hall 3 had been cleared as a “precautionary measure”.

The statement said normal operations at the airport were now resuming.