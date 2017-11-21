Technical problems delay flights at Amsterdam Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Technical problems at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport delayed dozens of flights to one of Europe’s busiest airports on Tuesday, the national air traffic controller said.

A spokeswoman for Air Traffic Control the Netherlands could not give details of the problems or say how long it would take to resolve them.

The problems mostly affected incoming flights, a spokeswoman for Schiphol said. The country’s largest airline, Air France-KLM, said it had canceled 10 flights and was awaiting further updates from the air traffic controllers.

On its web site, Eurocontrol, Europe’s organization for air traffic control coordination and planning, showed a large number of flights to Schiphol were delayed more than 30 minutes. In a notice, it said airplanes could opt to divert to other airports.

A major computer malfunction in February crippled traffic at Schiphol for hours, causing delays or cancellations on more than 100 flights.

Schiphol received more than 63 million passengers in 2016, making it the third-busiest airport in Europe after London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle.