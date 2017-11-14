FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch central bank sets up 'friendly' hacking team to attack own banks: report
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
November 14, 2017 / 6:51 AM / in an hour

Dutch central bank sets up 'friendly' hacking team to attack own banks: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ central bank (DNB) is setting up a team of cyber security experts and hackers to attack the country’s own financial infrastructure in order to test and improve its defenses, Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday.

In an interview with the paper, the bank’s Payments and Infrastructure chief Petra Hielkema said the team would be carrying out secret attacks on banks, markets and clearing houses.

The DNB will publish the ground rules of the program later Tuesday, the FD reported.

Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.