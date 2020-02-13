Dutch police: letter bomb at Unisys office disarmed, nobody hurt

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Police found and disarmed a letter bomb at an office of U.S. information technology firm Unisys near the Dutch city of Utrecht on Thursday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident in Leusden.

Several letter bombs have been sent to businesses around the Netherlands recently. Police believe they are connected and have said the sender is demanding a ransom. No injuries have been reported.

Utrecht police said in a statement they had “rendered the letter harmless” and a team from Amsterdam was investigating.

Police believe the two letters that detonated without harm this week, at mail rooms belonging to Dutch bank ABN Amro and Japanese printer company Ricoh, are connected with a series of letters that were sent to seemingly random business locations around the country in early January.

Those included two hotels, a gas station, a real estate agent, and a car dealership, among others. None of the earlier letters detonated.

Police say the person sending the dangerous letters is demanding a ransom of undisclosed size to be paid in bitcoin.