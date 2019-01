Firefighter walk outside of a partially collapsed building after an explosion in the Hague, the Netherlands, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A gas leak led to an explosion in the Hague that injured nine people when part of their apartment building collapsed, the Dutch city’s fire department said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Hague fire department said 7 people had been taken to nearby hospitals.