Dutch state partly liable for Srebrenica deaths: Supreme Court

FILE PHOTO: People pray near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld on Friday an earlier ruling that found the Dutch state partly liable for the deaths in 1995 of 350 Bosnian Muslim men who were expelled from a U.N. base and executed at Srebrenica by Bosnian Serb forces.

The court ruled that Dutch peacekeeping forces could have allowed the Muslim men to remain at the “safe haven” base and that, by handing them over, they had subjected them to possible abuse or death at the hands of the Bosnian Serb troops.

“Dutchbat (troops) acted unlawfully in the evacuation of 350 men,” the court found. “They took away the chance of the men to stay out of the hands of the Bosnian Serbs.”