Timing of ECB rate hike still not fixed: Dutch central bank governor

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will have to start discussing the timing of an interest rate hike in January and the outcome of that debate is still open, Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot said on Monday.

The skyline with its financial district and the head quarters of the European Central Bank (ECB,C) is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Knot stood by the ECB’s current guidance that interest rates would remain at their current, record-low level through next summer but said this was only an expectation.

“We are very comfortable with our choice of words”, Knot told reporters.

“But it reflects an expectation, and as any statistician knows, an expectation represents the midpoint in a collection of outcomes, and always holds the possibility of other outcomes to the left or the right of that point.”

Knot also said the ECB would stick to its goal of ending its asset purchasing program at the end of the year.

“I see no reason not to do this and I don’t expect any reason will appear”, he said.

The bank halved its net purchases of bonds this month, to 15 billion euros ($17.2 billion) per month. It said it would maintain this pace until the end of December, after which the program was expected to end.

While the ECB is “cautiously normalizing” its ultraloose monetary policy, Knot signaled a sudden tightening of financial conditions as one the major risks for financial stability worldwide.

Escalating trade tensions, a hard Brexit and U.S. interest rates rising faster than expected could all trigger a sharp correction on financial markets, he said, citing the recent turmoil in Turkey and Argentina as evidence of how fast financial conditions can change.

“No one can expect the current accommodative financial conditions to remain for long, and when they change it will become apparent who took on too much debt”, Knot said. “A turnaround is possible in developed countries too.”

($1 = 0.8713 euros)