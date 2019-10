FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said he expects the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to trim its global economic growth forecasts later on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Amsterdam, Knot said he expects the global lender to trim its outlook due to uncertainties resulting from Brexit and U.S.-China trade tensions.