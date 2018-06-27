Dutch parliament to set target of 95 percent CO2 reduction by 2050

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament will approve a law forcing the Netherlands to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent by 2050, compared with the level in 1990, lawmakers representing 75 percent of the seats in the Dutch Lower House said on Wednesday.

The proposed bill did not give an estimate for the cost of reaching the goal, nor an indication of how it might be achieved.

The Netherlands, where emissions of greenhouse gasses were 13 percent lower last year than in 1990, is among the most polluting countries in the European Union.