Dutch prosecutor: Man who drove into concert-goers not a terrorist

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A 34-year-old Dutchman who on Monday drove his delivery van into a group of concert-goers, killing one and critically injuring three others, had no terrorist motive, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A fire truck is seen near an incident scene where a van struck into people after a concert at the Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, the Netherlands June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The van driver turned himself in on Monday, hours after he hit the visitors to the Pinkpop music festival in the south of the Netherlands.

The white van struck the concert-goers on a street surrounding one of the festival’s camping grounds at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT), hours after the headline act, R&B artist Bruno Mars, had performed in front of 70,000 people.

Eyewitnesses told Dutch media that they had seen a small group of people sitting in the road shortly before the incident.