Judges sentence Dutch crime boss Holleeder to life

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Judges in Amsterdam sentenced crime boss Willem Holleeder to life in prison on Thursday for his involvement in five gangland killings.

Holleeder, 61, known in Dutch media by his nickname “The Nose” is best known for his earlier conviction in the 1983 kidnapping of beer tycoon Freddy Heineken.

His lawyers had argued Holleeder was innocent of a number of charges related to the gangland killings, including incitement of the murders and membership of a criminal organization.

The lawyers said Holleeder was the victim of his criminal reputation.

Judges said testimony of witnesses including his sisters was convincing.