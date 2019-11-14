Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch soccer player Maynard: ANP news

FILE PHOTO: An expert looks at a car at the scene where former Dutch professional soccer player, who defended for English club Burton Albion and FC Volendam, Kelvin Maynard, was shot dead in Amsterdam, Netherlands September 18, 2019. Picture taken September 18, 2019. Inter Visual Studio via REUTERS TV

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Thursday arrested a suspect in the killing of former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.

Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motor-bike opened fire on his car in September in a southeastern district of Amsterdam.

No details about the suspect were released.

Maynard, who had been playing this season for Dutch amateur club “Alphense Boys”, had run-ins with the police in the past, authorities said at the time without providing details.

He previously had been with Dutch side Volendam, Portugal’s Sporting Clube Olhanense, Hungary’s Kecskemeti TE, Belgium’s Antwerp FC and England’s Burton Albion.

While shooting deaths are rare, alarm has been growing over crime in Amsterdam, a city of 800,000 people where recreational drug use has long been tolerated by law enforcement, creating an underworld of dealers and suppliers that sometimes fuels violence.