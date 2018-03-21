New-look Dutch nationalist party set to gain in municipal elections

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A new nationalist party led by a self-styled intellectual who spoke Latin in his first address to parliament is expected to make major gains in Dutch municipal elections on Wednesday.

The rise of Thierry Baudet and his Forum for Democracy may herald the fragmentation of the Netherlands’ far right, which has dominated Dutch politics for more than a decade.

Although the Forum for Democracy’s municipal candidates are participating only in the Netherlands’ two largest cities, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, one national opinion poll shows it is now the third most popular in the country.

An admirer of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, leader Baudet and his themes of Dutch cultural superiority and distain for the European Union have resonated more strongly with voters than the anti-Islam rhetoric of Geert Wilders, a fixture among European populists since 2006.

Baudet, a swaggering 35-year-old writer whose party won two seats in the March 2017 parliamentary election, was bullish about his party’s prospects.

“We can really take a big bite out of the city council,” he was quoted saying by the ANP News agency as he cast his ballot in the election, being held on the same day as a referendum on whether spy agencies should have the power to install bulk taps on Internet traffic.

Baudet has been called sexist and racist for various remarks, including saying last year that women “generally excel less in many occupations and lack ambition” and that Dutch “people are being homeopathically diluted by mixing them with all the peoples of the world”.

But his words have struck a chord with some and the Forum for Democracy is siphoning off voters from Wilders’ Freedom Party, which has lost more than a third of its support and is now polling in seventh place.

Wilders’ party, currently the second largest in parliament, has struggled to find suitable candidates to compete in the local elections. It is currently only represented in The Hague and Almere, where it is the largest.

Anti-migrant sentiment is still playing a part in the election campaign, in which housing shortages and rapidly rising rents have become a central issue.

Conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose approval ratings have remained solid amid an economic boom since he formed a third Cabinet in October, campaigned to deny refugees preferential treatment for housing.

“People who come from outside to the Netherlands have to properly take their place at the back of the line,” Rutte said in an election eve debate.

“But there are still cities that give asylum seekers preference.”

Voting stations close at 9 p.m. (4 p.m. ET), with results of an exit poll by national broadcaster NOS expected by 9:30 p.m. A national election is not due until 2021.