Dutch to close Amsterdam coal-fired power plant four years early - RTL

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will close one of the five coal-fired power plants in the Netherlands next year, four years earlier than originally planned, to help reach its climate goals, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Thursday.

The decision follows a 2018 court order instructing the government to ensure that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced from 1990 levels by at least 25 percent by the end of 2020.

Researchers in January said the government was likely to miss that goal.