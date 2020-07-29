Shell-led consortium to build 750 MW Dutch offshore wind farm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell has won a zero-subsidy tender to build a 750 megawatt (MW) wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of the Netherlands, the country’s economic affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which also includes Mitsubishi-owned energy company Eneco, will build the Hollandse Kust - Noord project, the ministry said in a statement. The auction was the latest in a series as the Netherlands seeks to reach 3,500 MW of offshore wind power by 2023.