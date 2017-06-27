FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch government says energy companies pull out of carbon storage project
#Commodities
June 27, 2017 / 6:51 PM / in 2 months

Dutch government says energy companies pull out of carbon storage project

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch economic affairs ministry said on Tuesday it had been informed by Engie SA and Uniper SE that they no longer intend to participate in a test project to capture and store some of the carbon dioxide generated by one of several major new coal plants in Rotterdam Port.

Economic Affairs Minister Henk Kamp said in a statement he would "examine whether legal steps can be taken to recoup" unspecified subsidies paid to the companies if they have not changed their minds by Sept. 15.

The plants, which were commissioned in 2014 and 2016, have become a point of contention between environmentalists who want all coal plants in the country shut, and the companies, who say they will demand compensation if they are.

The plants originally received construction licenses in part on the understanding that they would participate in the carbon storage project, which was their own initiative.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by David Evans

