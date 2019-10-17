Judge extends custody of man suspected of locking Dutch family on farm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday extended the custody of the man who paid the rent on a farmhouse where six members of a family were found locked away in a secret room this week.

The 58-year old suspect is charged with unlawful detention and harming others’ health, and will remain in detention for at least two more weeks.

Five siblings, estimated to be aged between 18 and 25, and a man they identified as their ailing father were found at the farm near Ruinerwold, a village in the province of Drenthe, where they had apparently lived in isolation for years.