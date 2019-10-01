World News
October 1, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch morning commute upended by tractors in farmers' protest

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Traffic on Dutch roads was crippled on Tuesday morning as hundreds of farmers drove their tractors slowly along the country’s major highways to The Hague for a demonstration.

Around 10,000 farmers plan a protest in The Hague to argue they are unfairly being blamed for the country’s nitrogen pollution problem, a major political issue in the Netherlands at the moment.

The country’s road and drivers’ organization ANWB said in a statement that long traffic jams - more than 1,000 kilometers (621.37 miles) of roadways were reported clogged - caused by the tractors had contributed to one of the worst morning commutes in the country’s history.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar

