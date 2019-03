FILE PHOTO: A view of a gas production plant is reflected in the roof of a car in 't Zand in Groningen February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch parliamentary parties on Tuesday agreed unanimously to hold an inquiry into how the government treated risks related to gas production at the Groningen gas field.

In recent years the Netherlands has ordered reductions in production at the field after earthquakes caused widespread damage.