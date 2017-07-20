FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Negotiators on holiday as effort to form Dutch government enters fifth month
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in a month

Negotiators on holiday as effort to form Dutch government enters fifth month

Bart H. Meijer

2 Min Read

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Efforts to form a new Dutch government, already the longest in 40 years, will not be completed for at least another month, because representatives of the four parties involved went on holiday for three weeks on Thursday.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's liberal VVD party began a new round of talks last month, the third since March 15 elections.

The latest negotiations are aimed at forming a majority coalition between Rutte's VVD, the centrist Democrats 66, right-of-centre Christian Democratic CDA and the small Christian Union (CU).

Few details have leaked out of the discussions, led by former Finance Minister and ABN Amro chief executive Gerrit Zalm. Zalm compared the talks with the Tour de France: "We've had a couple of mountain stages and there are more to come. We certainly haven't reached Paris yet."

Rutte's previous government remains in power in a caretaker role and will now almost certainly draft the budget for the coming fiscal year, to be presented on Sept 19.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.