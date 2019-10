Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte waves during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Monday lost its majority in parliament when a member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s VVD party was dismissed but said he would keep his seat as an independent.

Rutte’s four-party coalition now has 75 seats in the 150-seat lower house. The coalition lost its majority in the upper house, the Senate, in elections in March.