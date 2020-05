FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a news conference after the second day of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday his mother had died at the age of 96 on May 13.

“My family and I are grateful to have had her with us for so long,” Rutte said in a statement, without mentioning the cause of her death.