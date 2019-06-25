Dutch telecom KPN's CEO to leave in September

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of Dutch telecoms company KPN will leave in September for “family reasons” after a little over a year in the job and return to Italy where he will take charge of the Sky Italia pay television business.

FILE PHOTO: CEO Maximo Ibarra from KPN poses after the presentation of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

Maximo Ibarra, who had previously been CEO at Italian carrier Wind Tre, joined KPN in 2017 ahead of his appointment as CEO in April 2018.

“I regret the timing, but family reasons gave me no choice,” Ibarra said in a statement.

“I will dedicate myself in the coming months to securing a seamless transfer to my successor.”

The KPN statement said Ibarra, who is a Colombian-Italian, would move back to Italy. He is set to become the chief executive of Comcast’s Sky Italia, two sources close to the matter said.

Ibarra will stay at KPN until the end of September as a replacement is sought.

KPN said in a statement the Italian executive’s decision was not linked to a widespread phone outage on Monday.

Shares in KPN traded 2.8% lower by 0725 GMT.

KPN has not yet identified the cause of Monday’s outage, which affected telecommunications around the Netherlands and rendered emergency service numbers useless for hours.

KPN has sold its international activities and now only services the Dutch market, selling bundles of telephone, internet and TV services to consumers and businesses.