Emergency service network outage at KPN prompts Dutch inquiry

FILE PHOTO: KPN headquarters is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands launched an investigation on Tuesday into a nationwide network outage at telecoms company KPN that knocked out emergency service numbers for nearly four hours.

Monday’s network problem, which rendered national police, ambulance and fire department emergency numbers unreachable, did not appear to be the result of a security breach, KPN said, without giving any further details.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus gave no reason for the network failure, but in a letter to parliament said:

“It is of great importance to investigate ... how this outage at KPN could have happened and why back-up systems didn’t function correctly.”

Hours after the outage, KPN announced that chief executive Maximo Ibarra will leave due to “family reasons” after a little over a year in the job, adding that the Colombian-Italian executive’s decision was not linked.

Ibarra will return to Italy where he will take charge of Comcast’s Sky Italia pay-television business, two sources close to the matter said..

“I regret the timing, but family reasons gave me no choice,” Ibarra said in a statement. “I will dedicate myself in the coming months to securing a seamless transfer to my successor.”

Ibarra will stay at KPN, whose Shares traded 2.4% lower by 1105 GMT, until the end of September as it seeks a replacement.

KPN has sold its international activities and now only serves the Dutch market, selling bundles of telephone, internet and TV services to consumers and businesses.