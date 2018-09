AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch foreign minister on Wednesday survived a no confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, as he apologized for saying multi-cultural societies could never be peaceful, and calling former colony Suriname a “failed state”.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok attends a meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

“I should not have said those words and I take them back,” Stef Blok said during a debate over his remarks, made at a closed parliamentary session in July