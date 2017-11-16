FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch insurer NN Group's 35 percent third-quarter profit rise beats expectations
Future of Money
November 16, 2017 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch insurer NN Group's 35 percent third-quarter profit rise beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch insurer NN Group (NN.AS) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in third-quarter core profit to 431 million euros ($507.7 million), helped by its acquisition of smaller Dutch rival Delta Lloyd and higher sales.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted operational profit on ongoing business of 394 million euros, on average, compared with 319 million euros reported in the same period a year earlier.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
