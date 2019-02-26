Dutch seize 90,000 vodka bottles thought bound for North Korea

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Tuesday said they had confiscated some 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka believed to be destined for North Korea in violation of international sanctions.

The container holding 3,000 boxes with 30 bottles each was taken in the port of Rotterdam from a Chinese-owned ship traveling from Hamburg to China, officials said.

They suspected its final destination was North Korea - where international sanctions are in place against the government of Kim Jong Un - but provided no proof.

“The United Nations’ Security Council has issued clear sanctions against North Korea and it’s important that these are implemented,” International Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag told local media.

“The sanctions include the import of luxury goods, so it’s entirely justified that this container was taken off the ship.”

It was unclear whether the Dutch had reported the shipment to the U.N. sanctions committee.