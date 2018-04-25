FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:51 PM / in 21 minutes

Dutch PM survives censure vote over handling of dividend tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte survived a censure vote in the early hours on Thursday, called by lawmakers who believe he withheld information about how his Cabinet reached an unpopular decision to scrap a tax on dividends.

FILE PHOTO: Netherland’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The bulk of opposition lawmakers believe Rutte misled them when he said in November he did not remember there being any memos prepared during negotiations on the issue. On Tuesday, the government released nearly 60 pages of documentation uncovered after a freedom of information request.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; writing by Anthony Deutsch, editing by G Crosse

