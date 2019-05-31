Dutch far-right politician Wilders says Twitter has blocked his account

FILE PHOTO: Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party attends a news conference during a European far-right leaders meeting in Prague, Czech Republic April 25, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders said on Friday that Twitter has blocked his account for “hateful behaviour”.

Wilders, a lawmaker best known for his anti-Islam stance, said in a statement the ban was temporary but might be made permanent.

He identified the tweet that led to his block as one in which he referred to a progressive political party as “suckers...who import ever more Islam and then weep crocodile tears over the consequences, such as honour killings.”