World News
May 31, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Dutch far-right politician Wilders says Twitter has blocked his account

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party attends a news conference during a European far-right leaders meeting in Prague, Czech Republic April 25, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders said on Friday that Twitter has blocked his account for “hateful behaviour”.

Wilders, a lawmaker best known for his anti-Islam stance, said in a statement the ban was temporary but might be made permanent.

He identified the tweet that led to his block as one in which he referred to a progressive political party as “suckers...who import ever more Islam and then weep crocodile tears over the consequences, such as honour killings.”

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below