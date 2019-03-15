Dutch arrest two on suspicion of delivering weapons for 2015 Paris attacks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police arrested two men in Amsterdam for their suspected involvement in the co-ordinated Islamic State attacks on Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people, prosecutors said on Friday.

A 29-year old and a 31-year old man were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of having helped deliver weapons to the men who carried out the attacks.

Several of the attackers might have traveled to the Netherlands in 2015 to collect weapons, the prosecutors said.

The 29-year old suspect will be held in restrictive custody for at least two weeks, while the other suspect had to be released for health reasons.