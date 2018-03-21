Dutch voters narrowly approve bulk Internet tapping for spy agencies: exit poll

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch voters on Wednesday narrowly approved a law granting the country’s intelligence agencies the right to install bulk taps on Internet traffic, according to initial exit poll results from the referendum.

The exit poll published by national broadcaster NOS showed a thin 49-48 percent margin in favor of approval though it had a margin of error of 5 percent. Final results may not be known until the early hours of Thursday.

Though the referendum is nonbinding, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said beforehand he will take the results seriously.