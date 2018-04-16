FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch arrest four men on suspicion of planning attack on Turkish consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested four men suspected of planning an attack on the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

In a statement, the national prosecutor’s office identified the four as Moroccan-Dutch, and evidence of their plot had surfaced from a wiretap of a different man arrested in 2017.

Three of the men are to be brought before a judge this week, while the fourth was arrested in Belgium and will be extradited, prosecutors said.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alison Williams

