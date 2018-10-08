Lavrov says Russians accused of spying in Netherlands were on 'routine' trip

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday that four Russians detained and expelled by the Netherlands in April on suspicion of spying had been on a “routine” trip, adding that Moscow did not receive a Dutch complaint at the time of the incident.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Moscow, Russia October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dutch authorities said last week they had disrupted an attempt in April by Russian intelligence agents to hack the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference after talks with his Italian counterpart in Moscow.