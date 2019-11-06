World News
Passengers, crew safely off plane in incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating “a suspicious situation” on board.

“Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investigation is ongoing,” Dutch military police said in a statement. No additional details were provided.

Dutch authorities declined to name the carrier to which the plane belonged or give further information.

